Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully’

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the vegetable growers to reduce irrigation gap besides ensuring watering in less quantity. A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that small and delicate vegetables should be covered with plastic sheet at night to keep them safe from cold weather. He said that potato growers should keep an eye on the crop and in case of any disease or insect attack farmers must use pesticides recommended by the Punjab Agriculture (Extension) wing. He further said that farmers should carefully pluck the virus affected plants and bury them in land. Spokesman said that growers must feel free in seeking guidance from the Agriculture department to obtain good yield of vegetables.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1738386866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025