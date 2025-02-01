Wego announces expansion of its OTA platform

KARACHI - Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced the expansion of its OTA platform now enabling Pakistanis to ‘Book on Wego’. The company also revealed that Saudia Arabia remains top choice for Pakistan travelers with over 100% YoY growth. As part of its growth strategy, Wego will participate in the prestigious Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025, one of the country’s premier travel and tourism events. According to a press statement issued by the company, “Wego continues to drive innovation and invest in the local market, empowering travelers with greater choice and convenience. By enabling users to compare prices and options across a vast network of local and global suppliers, Wego has revolutionized the travel shopping experience. Wego now, with its latest expansion in Pakistan, travelers can ‘Book on Wego’ flights and hotels directly across all Wego’s apps, websites, and platforms—eliminating the need for third-party redirects. This enhancement delivers a seamless, localised booking experience tailored to the needs of Pakistani travellers.

Wego’s commitment to Pakistan’s fast-growing travel industry ensures greater flexibility and choice, reinforcing its dedication to serving the local market.

Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer at Wego, commented: “We are excited to bring Wego’s OTA and booking platform to Pakistan, a market experiencing significant growth in both domestic and international travel. Domestic flight searches on Wego have risen by over 120% year-on-year, and Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the top international destinations favoured by Pakistani travellers with over 100% YoY growth.”