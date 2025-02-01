When will the Tri Nation series tickets go on sale? Find out here

The first cricket excitement of 2025 is about to take over Pakistan, as tickets for the tri-nation featuring Pakistan, , and will be available for purchase starting Monday, February 3, 2025.

Fans can secure their seats either online or by visiting the physical ticket booth near Liberty, Lahore.

The series will be played from February 8 to 14, with matches scheduled on a single-league basis. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the opening two games, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will stage the final league match and the series finale.

The action will kick off on Saturday, February 8, with Pakistan facing at 1400 (local time) at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium. will then take on on Monday, February 10, in a day match at 0900 (local time).

The series will move to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on on February 12 in a day/night match at National Bank Stadium, starting at 1400 (local time).

The final will be held on Friday, February 14, at 1400 (local time).

Pakistan and are set to train at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, February 6, under lights, while will hold their first session at the venue on Sunday, February 9.