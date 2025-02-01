Zulfiqar and Zardari

On social media, comparisons are being drawn between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Zulfiqar Junior, the former being the son of Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto, while the latter is the scion of Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto, like all children of the ruling elite, was born with a silver spoon. During his childhood, he was groomed by his illustrious mother, but his youth and political career have been shaped under the tutelage of his father. Asif Ali Zardari attached his own surname to Bilawal’s name while retaining the Bhutto tag for political expediency. Bilawal was politically trained, including in speech therapy, though by whom remains unclear. This training seems to have stripped him of much originality. Additionally, whether it was part of his training or a personal choice, Bilawal has adopted the dressing style, hairstyle, and gestures of his grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. However, his attempts to emulate his grandfather’s gait and expressions often appear forced and awkward.

On the other hand, Zulfiqar Junior was educated and raised in exile, witnessing the tragedy of his father’s assassination. He traveled extensively, adopting a mystic lifestyle, spending time at Sufi shrines, and working on gender equality. Currently, he is focused on the conservation of the endangered blind dolphin in the Indus, locally called the Builhan. This background has given him a natural humility and originality in his words and actions.

I once accompanied him to flood-affected areas in Dadu, where, under the scorching sun, he personally met with victims, distributed mosquito nets and medicines, and urged them to remain patient. His recent campaign against the construction of six canals in Punjab, diverting water from the Indus, is purely environmental. Many in Sindh wish for him to enter power politics, but so far, the son of Murtaza Bhutto has remained hesitant, perhaps wary of the fate that befell his grandfather, aunt, father, and uncle. However, the possibility of his entry into politics cannot be ruled out. Only time will tell who emerges as the more successful politician.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.