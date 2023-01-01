Share:

PESHAWAR - During the year 2022, 1.54 million patients with various ailments were treated at Khyber Teaching hospital (KTh) Peshawar, a major hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a KTh spokeswoman, 1,008,605 patients were taken to the emergency department, 38,147 patients were operated on, and 18,56,370 different types of laboratory testing were performed in the hospital during this period. Khyber Teaching hospital will be the first hospital in Pakistan to get ISO accredited in 2022. Khyber Teaching hospital is the country’s second biggest hospital, serving a diverse range of patients from all around the province each year. This hospital has 1300 beds and also provides care to the neighbouring country of Afghanistan. Similarly, 60,932 dengue cases were tested this year, with 11,887 positive results, and 469 dengue patients were treated following hospitalisation.