LAHORE-The 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament will roll into action here from January 5 at five different grounds.

For years, this event was played under the title of Col (R) Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cup but this year, it has been given a new title, said Nabeel Ahmad, patron and sponsor of the competition here on Saturday.

He said the tournament is a step forward and a part of his year-long efforts to revive cricket at grassroots level and to engage upcoming cricketers in a competitive action-packed cricket activity.

“In recent years, we have seen that club cricket is dying because of insufficient high-profile club cricket tournaments. Lahore, which is a hub of club cricket and known for producing international cricketers, is gradually losing its role and status as a nursery of early level cricket,” said Nabeel, who also runs and owns Michigan Cricket Stars professional franchise in USA.

He said being a former cricketer, he has special passion for the game and that’s why he always sponsors this cricket event to play his role in the development of cricket at early level and to contribute to the overall development of the game in Pakistan while living in America.

Nabeel, a Pakistani American and former CEO of USA Cricket Association said his late beloved father, Col Fateh Sher Khan, rendered meritorious services for his motherland.

He said altogether 20 teams will showcase their talent in the event which aims at promoting cricket at grassroots level and to revive the club cricket. “The competition carries a cash prize of Rs 1 million with winners pocketing Rs 500,000 and runners-up Rs 250,000,” he added.

The opening match will be played between Model town greens and Pindi Gymkhana at Model town greens ground. He said all the participating teams will be given colourful playing kits and Model Town Green Cricket Club is organizing the tournament. All the matches will be shown live on different social media platforms.

“There is a dire need to organise high quality club tournaments around the year to expose the aspiring cricketers to competitive cricket and to find new talent”, said Nabeel.

The participating teams are Ali Garh Cricket Club, Apollo Cricket Club, City Gymkhana Club, Cricket Centre Club, Golden Star Club, Ludhiana Gymkhana Club, Lucky Star Club, Model Town Club, Model Town Greens, Model Town Whites, PakLions Club, Pindi Gymkhana Club, Prince Cricket Club, P&T Club, Shah Faisal Club, Shah Kamal Club, Shinning Club, Township Whites, Valencia Club and Yu Slim Club.a