PESHAWAR - The Chairman of the Amn Taraqi Party (ATP), Muhammad Faiq Shah while chairing a meeting of the analytical and review committee at the party’s central secretariat on Saturday, described the year 2022 as exceedingly unsatisfactory and tough in terms of economic and political problems. Faiq Shah asked that an economic, agricultural, and production emergency be declared immediately and that all institutions be brought together under a single platform. According to him, over 70% of competent and skilled youngsters wish to leave the nation. Furthermore, he saw that industries had been closed down as a result of the electricity, gas, and oil crises, which had caused unemployment as well as decreased purchasing power and increased poverty