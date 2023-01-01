Share:

ISLAMABAD - The year 2022 would ever be remembered as it was the first time in the history of Parliament that the doors of national assembly were opened for three days to marginalized segments of society to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the House. The first ever parliamentary caucus on children was also formed due to special concern of the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. Parliamentary diplomacy has been the chief hallmark to highlight the challenges of climate change as the House hosted IPU seminar to fight the case of climate justice for the country which culminated as the world adopted ‘ Loss and Damage Fund’ in COP-27. Furthermore, 2022 remains prominent year in the history of politics when record numbers of legislation were enacted for the welfare of common people. It was also the first time that social media of national assembly was made proactive to fill the space between people and their representatives. The National Assembly Secretariat has performed extraordinarily in the field of legislation in the year 2022. Forty seven government bills were passed in the National Assembly from January 2022 to December 2022 and 15 private member bills were passed; so far 38 bills have become Acts of Parliament. The prominent legislation done by National Assembly include Election Bill, Rahmatul Alameen Authority Bill, National Highway Safety Bill, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, Export and Import of Pakistan Bill, National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Tobacco Bill, Anti-Dumping Duties Bill, Capital Development Authority Bill, Martyrdom Bill, Petroleum Bill, Foreign Investment and Local Government Elections Bill in Islamabad. While in the year 2022, 25 resolutions were also passed in the House on various issues. Apart from this, the National Assembly Secretariat received 3,751 questions from the members out of which 1,004 questions were answered. In the year 2022, a total of 183 attention notices were received out of which 71 were tabled in the House and 43 were discussed. In the year 2022, a total of 82 privilege motions were received out of which 45 were sent to the relevant committee. Furthermore, 124 motions were received under Rule 259 of 2007 Rules and Procedures in the House out of which 32 were tabled in the House. Apart from this, the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, Standing Committees and Parliamentary Committees remained extraordinarily active for supporting the House to perform its legislative role. These committees also remained active to enhance parliamentary oversight and to ensure accountability. The Year-2022 has been the first year in the history of Pakistan when it has crossed important milestones as on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee celebration, the doors of the parliament were opened for the first time for the general public, in which women, children, and minorities, former and current members of Parliament participated.