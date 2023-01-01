Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts’ authorities have claimed to finalise arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive commencing from tomorrow (January 2). In Lakki Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar inaugurated the five-day campaign against the deadly disease while Bannu Deputy Commissioner Aun haidar Gondal has banned display of weapons as part of measures to provide foolproof security to vaccinators. Bannu Deputy Commissioner Aun haidar Gondal banned display of weapons and pillion riding for ten days ahead of the polio eradication campaign. “In wake of previous attacks on polio teams and recent threats received in connection with the anti-polio campaign, it is imperative to ban display of weapons, pillion riding and use of tinted glasses in vehicles and unlawful assembly of five or more people”, said an office order. Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the divisional task force at his office, Bannu Division Commissioner Matiullah Khan has asked the relevant authorities to identify deficiencies and slackness on part of government employees during anti-polio drive with their concerned departments so as to initiate action against them. The administration and health officials presented a briefing on arrangements for the forthcoming polio eradication campaign scheduled to be held from Jan 2 to Jan 6.