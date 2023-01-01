Share:

LAHORE-Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib qualified for the men’s singles final of the 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 after winning their respective semifinals played at PTF SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In the men’s singles first semifinal, Aqeel Khan played well against Muhammad Abid and outpaced him by 6-2, 6-3 while Muhammad Shoaib faced tough resistance from Yousaf Khalil before winning the second semifinal by 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

In the men’s doubles final, Muhammad Shoaib/Barkatullah beat Muhammad Abid/Mudassir Murtaza 4-6, 6-3 (10-7) to win the title. PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan visited the PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday and witnessed some of the matches. He met with the players and encouraged them for further promotion to their performances.

In the ladies singles semifinals, Sarah Mahboob beat Meheq Khokhar 6-1, 6-0 and Esha Jawad beat Noor Malik 6-0, 6-0. In boys singles U-18 semifinals, Sami Zeb Khan beat Bilal Asim 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 and Mahatir Muhammad beat Hamid Israr 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. In the boys singles U-14 semifinals, Abdul Basit beat Hamza Hussain 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 and Abubakar Talha beat Amir Mazari 6-3, 6-1.