BUREWALA - Unknown armed outlaws looted cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from transgenders in the limits of Jhal Siyal police station premises last night. Central leader Shemale Association Ashi Chaudhary while holding a press conference, said that they were going in a hina party on Friday night. “When we reached near 485/EB Shahi Morr, unknown outlaws stopped our vehicle and looted Rs1,25,000 cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from us and fled away,” she added. The Shemale Association has demanded of the DPO Vehari to arrest the accused as early as possible and provide them justice. Meanwhile, police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.