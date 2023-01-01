Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistan is passing through one of its most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism. “Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism,” Gen Munir was quoted as saying while addressing the commissioning parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, yesterday. The army chief congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of training and becoming guardians of maritime frontiers of Pakistan. Earlier, upon arrival at the Pakistan Naval Academy, the COAS was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. The COAS said that maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancements, herein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare. The army chief appreciated Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but to the cadets of friendly countries. He advised young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight. Later, the chief guest gave away awards to the prize winners. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom Pakistan Navy for his overall best performance. Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance. Later, the COAS visited Malir Garrison where he laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument. He also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers and other CAFs at Malir Garrison. He underscored the need for focus on profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander Karachi Corps.