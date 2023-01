Share:

QUETTA - Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Quetta, Mir Ejaz Baloch has said for the convenience of the students of Sibi division, the sub-branch of the BBISE will be opened in Sibi. At least 25,000 students will benefit from the opening of the sub-board. “The students will not have to bother to come to Quetta to collect their certificates, result cards and examination forms,” BBISE chairman further said.