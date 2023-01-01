Share:

It looks like President Joe Biden visit to Israel can be called a success, at least from Israel’s point of view. The same cannot be said about his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). In 2020, he called it the ‘Pariah’ state due to its alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Before his visit, he was criticised for his planned visit to the KGA and his meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman, who is known as MBS in the West. If the visit is compared with the visit of the last president, Donald Trump, it would prove to be rather forceful in nature. There was no personal greeting, nor was there a medal awarded or a sword dance. In fact, Biden was received by the Governor of Mecca and the Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema Bint Bandar. The main purpose of the visit was to promote US interests in the region and reassert its influence.

The actual purpose of Biden’s visit was to pressurise the KSA into increasing its oil output, to reduce oil prices in the international market, thereby resulting in reduced inflation and fuel prices in the US. Back in March, Biden tried calling the KSA and UAE leaders on the phone so that this matter could be discussed but no leader picked up his call. The hesitation was a clear message of their intentions. The problem with US diplomacy is that in the past two to three decades, it has been replaced with intimidation and threats. Whether it was Richard Holbrook, also known as the ‘Raging Bull’ for his role in Kosovo which ended the war in Bosnia, or it was Richard Armitage who threatened Musharraf that the US would bomb Pakistan to the stone-age. It may work, where the states are very weak and dependent on aid but may not world with the third biggest producer of oil in the world.

During Trump’s visit to the KSA, an agreement worth $350 billion was signed out of which $110 billion was to be given immediately. However, this was not the case after the mention of MBS repeatedly in connection to the journalist’s murder. Biden, after his meeting with MBS, was quick to mention that he was straightforward and direct in discussing it, while referring to the murder of Khashoggi. He gave this statement while standing on their soil and this was not well received by the KSA. That is not diplomacy but very safely can be called intimidation.

During his two-day visit, Biden was not at all straightforward and direct with the Israeli PM about the murder of an American journalist Abu Akleh, like he was with MBS about Jamal Khashoggi. What is more amazing is that Biden was able to remember the 2018 case but not only murder which was fairly recent and dominated the news for weeks following the incident. After the conclusion of the visit, Saudi Foreign Minister was very clear that MBS expected the US to behave in a responsible attitude like they did over Abu Ghraib and the drone strikes in 2021. This was a very harsh and jarring but prudent response to a sitting US president, who went back home empty handed, except that he was diagnosed with Corona in the US.

Less than a week after Biden’s visit, Putin called MBS and both the leaders discussed OPEC as well as the Russian President’s visit to Iran and his meeting with Iranian and Turkish Presidents. The current situation in Syria was also discussed. So is America losing its grip in the Middle East? Only time will tell, but growing Russian and Chinese interest in the region may alter US goals, because the young Arab leaders are not placing their eggs in one basket for the US to celebrate another Arab Spring.