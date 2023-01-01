Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has asserted that no ‘terrorist’ can now shut down Karachi, pointing out the law and order situation of city in 2008.

Addressing the candidates in Local Government (LG) elections, the Sindh Chief Minister noted that businesses were forced to close across the metropolis in 2008, regretting that it was ranked the sixth worst city in the world in terms of law and order.

“When Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) came into power, it restored law and order in Karachi,” CM Murad Ali Shah claimed. He also criticised the previous federal government, claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) did not spend a single penny on the provincial capital. “They (PTI) had neglected the city,” he said, lambasting the Imran Khan-led party for ‘just making tall claims’.

CM Murad maintained that now no ‘terrorist’ can shut down Karachi, adding that the development and prosperity of the provincial capital was being carried out and the PPP would change the city.

The Sindh chief minister also vows to curb the rising street crimes in the city, vowing that his party would never let down the citizens. “The right to rule the city belongs only to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),” he added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has lifted the ban on Pillion Riding in view of the New Year and hoped that the youth will respect the decision. He said that the youth should celebrate and enjoy the New Year by respecting each other. He hoped that the youth would not display arms and one-wheeling. The CM said that the youth were enlightened and would respect their own and others’ families. He hoped that the New Year would be the year of restoration of flood victims and the year of strong democracy and economy.

Earlier, before the decision of Sindh CM to lift ban on pillion-riding, the authorities in Karachi on Saturday slapped a ban on motorcycle pillion riding across the megacity on the eve of New Year.

According to a notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, there will also be ban on arms display and aerial firing. Those who violate these orders will strictly with the law, the directive added.

In the notification, the commissioner said: “A complete ban has been imposed on aerial firing, firecrackers, and pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters in the Karachi division for a period of two days from December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023, with immediate effect.”