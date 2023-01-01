Share:

PESHAWAR - On saturday, the district administrations of peshawar and Mardan divisions issued a restriction on the operation of all CNG stations in their respective districts from January 1 to January 31. The decision was taken on the suggestion of sui-Northern Gas pipeline Limited (sNGpL) and the home and Tribal affairs Department, according to separate notifications. To ensure an adequate supply of gas and to alleviate the pain of home users, all CNG stations in both divisions will be shuttered. According to official declarations, the ban was issued under section 144 of the CrpC, and anybody found guilty of violating the order would face severe penalties under section 188.