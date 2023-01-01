Share:

The Meteorological Office forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold in Northern Areas and north Balochistan on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, dense fog is likely to occur in Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very dry weather along with rain is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Shopian, Jammu, Pulwama and Baramula.

Meanwhile, flight domestic operations were cancelled at different airports due to bad weather conditions, while some international flights also faced abnormal delays.