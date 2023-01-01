Share:

PESHAWAR - A Colorful Winter Youth Sports Festival with the joint collaboration of Director Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex here on Saturday. Administrator and international Karate coach Shah Faisal, Deputy Director Youth Atifa Khan graced the occasion as guest and formally inaugurated the festival in which a total of 60 girls players and 110 male players in five different games including Gymnastic, Badminton, Cricket, ITF Taekwondo, and Karate are taking part.