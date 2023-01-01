Share:

KARACHI - The Commissioning Parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission (SSC) was held on Saturday at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the chief guest on the occasion, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. Upon arrival at Pakistan Naval Academy, the COAS was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Addressing the parade, the COAS congratulated the commissioning term for the successful completion of training and becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan. The COAS said, “The maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement, herein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare.” The COAS appreciated Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but to the cadets of friendly countries. He advised young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight.

The Army Chief stated that Pakistan was passing through one of her most critical junctures and this required development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism. Later, the chief guest gave away awards to the prize winners. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom Pakistan Navy for his Overall Best Performance. Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance.

Later, the COAS visited Malir Garrison where he laid floral wreath at Martyr’s Monument. He also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers and other CAFs at Malir Garrison. COAS underscored the need for focus on the profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.