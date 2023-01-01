Share:

ISLAMABAD - The number of everyday Covid-19 tests has spiked in Pakistan as it registered another dozen coronavirus cases with no fatality during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday morning.

According to the NIH data, the death toll in the country remained the same at 30,636, whereas, the number of total infections now crawled up to 1,575,785 after adding the fresh 12 cases. During the last 24 hours (Friday), 4,899 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas, the positivity ratio nosedived to 0.24 percent from the previous day’s 0.71 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 26.