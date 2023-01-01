Share:

According to new data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s forex reserves experienced a 4.8% decline on a week-on-week basis, effectively reducing the $6.1 million in the national kitty to $5.8 million. There are numerous causes responsible for the emergence of such patterns but the overall takeaway is that we are in big trouble as far as the economy is concerned. And without an effective and long-term policy, we may lose the ability to sustain ourselves as a country.

Reacting to the SBP’s data, businessmen from across the country termed the year 2022 to be one of the worst for Pakistan’s economy. And a simple glance at the facts will explain exactly why; the rupee dropped by as much as Rs.49.31 against the dollar, the lowest it has been in quite some time now. The country was nearing the point of default as not only is the forex revenue on the verge of being depleted but the fiscal deficit continues to widen, now standing at 115 percent for the first half of this fiscal year. This means that there is simply too much being funneled out from the country, instead of being brought back in. Furthermore, the floods caused damages that will take millions, if not billions, to fix but that too will be in the long term, the short term impact is far too great. We have been launched into a food crisis, imports are too high, output keeps reducing, unemployment keeps rising exactly like inflation which has hovered at 25% for the last few weeks.

These are extremely worrying figures and the fear is that the situation will remain bleak unless we consider real changes within the way we choose to operate our economy. Throughout the course of the last few years, we have gone through three Finance Ministers, each of which had a unique approach of their own to try out. This inconsistency, and the need to appease people all the while refusing to cut down on oil expenditures which make up the majority of our import bill—is what has brought us to this point and if we are not able to unite and agree upon a singular approach for the long-term, not much will be achieved. Instead, we will continue to go back and forth without really giving anyone a change to fully implement their vision.