Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday the masses of Punjab and KP were facing political instability and deprived of basic necessities.

Speaking to the media, Mr Rehman said the country had escaped the threat of default due to the efforts of the coalition government, while the political opponents were putting obstacles in the way of the government. The people in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were deprived of basic facilities and face instability. Mr Rehman claimed the resources of the provinces were being spent on Imran Khan.

Mr Rehman slammed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, accusing him of pursuing a foreign agenda and ruining the country in four years.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman presided over the JUI’s all-party conference, which deliberated on the worsening law and order situation in KP while also discussing the economic crisis, the situation created by the government’s ill-advised actions.

APC expressed concern over unrest, target killings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and demanded the government take steps to establish peace in tribal and urban areas.

On this occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said the province owes Rs900 billion and that the KP chief minister must account for it, adding that Imran’s government was existing on two provinces, but he was attacking the centre, while the incumbent government was vigorously defending it.

Clearing the air on the matter of the technocratic government in the country, Mr Rehman said there was no proposal under consideration regarding the setup of a technocratic government.