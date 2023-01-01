Share:

Are you still thinking about being a failure, and not willing to do something? If ‘yes’, it means you are ill. Relax! I am not talking about your physical health, but this is a mental disorder, called ‘Atychiphobia’. Basically, atychiphobia is fear of failure, which resists you to do wonders.

A famous basketball player, Charles Barkley, said, “If you are afraid of failure, you don’t deserve to be successful.” It means failure is the first step toward success. Therefore, rather than being afraid of failure, give it a warm welcome.

YASIR ALI MAHAR,

Sindh.