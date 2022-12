Share:

SUKKUR-Flour crisis has intensified in Sukkur and adjoining areas as the commodity is being sold at Rs140 per kg in the open market.

According to details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Sukkur. The price of flour in the open market has reached Rs140 per kg.

Meanwhile, a 10-kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs1,1300 in the local market, which was being sold at Rs900 few days earlier. Masses are finding it hard and facing difficulties in buying flour as their purchasing power is already affected by the record-inflation. On the other hand, the per kg flour price has reached Rs125 to 130 in Quetta, Balochistan.

The prices of flour touched sky-high in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province. The price of a 20-kg flour bag has reached Rs2,500.

Meanwhile, a 50-kg bag of flour was being sold between Rs. 6,000 to 6,500 in the local market.