Several flights were delayed due to fog at airports across the country while passengers and relatives remaind stranded at the airport for hours.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) the weather at Lahore airport was dry and cold while the visibility was 6000 meters, at Faisalabad airport due to light fog the visibility limit was 5000 meters and the visibility at Multan airport was 4000 meters.

Flight PK-726 from Riyadh to Lahore was delayed due to fog and will arrive at 2:20 am, flight OD131 from Kuala Lumpur to Lahore will arrive at 12:50 pm.

Flight PK-248 from Dammam to Lahore will arrive late at 7:20 am tomorrow, flight PK-860 from Jeddah to Lahore is delayed and will arrive at 04:00 am tomorrow.

Flight PK-247 from Lahore to Dammam was delayed till 10:40 pm, flight OD-132 from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur was delayed till 1:40 am, while flight PK-815 from Lahore to Madina will take off at 3 am.