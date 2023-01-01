Share:

NAWABSHAH-On the directives of Sindh Government and under the supervision of district administration, the Food Department in cooperation with flour mills have set up cheap wheat flour stalls in different towns of District Shaheed Benazirabad where citizens are being provided wheat flour at Rs 65 per kilo.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon appealed to the general public to purchase flour from these stalls at the government rate. He said that these stalls would be set up on a daily basis, adding the public can contact the district administration or food department in case of any complaint. On the other hand, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of the district are visiting cheap flour stalls to ensure flour availability at the government rate.