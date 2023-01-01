Share:

MULTAN - The food department has suspended wheat quota to 97 flour mills and imposed over Rs10 million fine over misappropriation during ongoing drive across Multan division. According to statistical data shared by the food department, the teams paid visits to various flour mills to check supply of flour against wheat quota in Multan division.

The show cause notices were served to 428 flour mills and wheat quota of 97 mills suspended during last seven months May 25 to December 25, 2022. The teams also recovered over Rs5.7 million fine from the mill owners.

Similarly, action against hoarding, smuggling and illegal movement of wheat was also underway and department has made 51 successful raids and confiscated 307.900 metric ton wheat during above said period. The teams got registered 25 cases and over Rs6 lac fine was also imposed and 35 FIRs also got lodged against the mafia. Talking to media,

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that strict monitoring of wheat and flour supply was being ensured in order to provide flour to citizens on cheaper rates fixed by the government.

He said that the teams were conducting raids on daily basis across the division for transparent supply of wheat in the market from flour mills. Mr Asif Raza said that strict legal action was being taken against the violators as per law. Dr Zahid gets additional charge of Cotton Commissioner Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood got additional charge of Cotton Commissioner. According to a release issued by CCRI, Dr Zahid Mahmood completed his PhD degree in Molecular Biotechnology from the UK. He received many awards at the national level for his matchless services in the cotton field.

He also represented Pakistan at many international conferences. Apart from this, more than 40 of his research papers have been published in domestic and foreign journals. Dr Zahid in a statement observed that he would try his best to improve cotton production and its quality. There is a dire need to utilise full potential to enhance cotton production, he remarked.