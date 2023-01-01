Share:

According to the medico-legal officers in three major hospitals in Karachi, an alarming increase in gender-based violence crimes have been reported. The data shows over 500 women and girls subjected to assault in the last 12 months. These figures are scary on their own, but what adds to the alarm is the fact that there must be hundreds more that have gone unreported. They are also native to just one city, Karachi. While Karachi is the largest, it is frightening to think of the numbers in various other cities across the nation.

In October, representatives of the Human Rights ministry mentioned 63,367 cases of violence registered in the last three years. Measures were taken, with the Human Rights Awareness Programme and National Commission on the Status of Women launched. There is also a comprehensive policy on violence against women underway and a toll-free helpline. However, it seems that these efforts are nowhere near enough to combat the scale of the issue.

Just yesterday, the mutilated body of a Hindu woman was found in South Eastern Pakistan. Daya Bheel, had gone missing on Wednesday. This incident, among many more, also shows the layers of the issue and the threat specific to minority women, who often face discrimination and persecution. These cases are often unreported and unsolved and this adds to the complication. Adding to this, 3,649 domestic violence cases were also reported in Karachi.

With the year coming to a close, we must reflect on the loopholes in our policies and action for the mitigation of such crimes. From weak investigation systems, and weak implementation of laws, there is much to reform. In Pakistan, the legislation framework exists and can be improved but the real problem is a lack of coordination, resources and gender biases. Many women lack access to free and affordable services in social sectors and not enough is done to eliminate violence. One good development is that so far, 27 gender-based violence courts have been established. The next step should be sensitivity and awareness sessions on GBV in the area.