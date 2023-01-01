Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) convener Dr Farooq Sattar have agreed to move past all previous differences and progress forward on the political front for ‘Karachi’s progress’ on Saturday.

Talking to journalists after meeting Farooq Sattar at his residence, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that his ultimate goal was to unite every faction Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for prosperity of Karachi.

The Sindh Governor said they have developed a consensus in playing their role to fill the “political vacuum” in Karachi and urban Sindh, and move past any differences that they may have had in the past. He regretted over the ‘lack of facilities’ available in Karachi, saying that the residents of the provincial capital were still facing water shortage, power shutdowns, street crimes and other problems.

“We have lost power due to our mistakes”, Kamran Tessori said, pointing out that rights can only be obtained only through power. “Today, the youth of Karachi are unemployed,” he said, adding that due to unemployment and coercion, the youth are not even able to protest for their rights. He noted that there were no differences in views of Farooq Sattar, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal and MQM Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. “They all want the development of Karachi”, he added.

Taking over the presser, Farooq Sattar lauded Sindh Governor for his efforts to unite all MQM factions, vowing that they would work together in future for Karachi’s progress. He noted that the party leaders started splitting in 2016 and he parted ways in 2018. The former convenor said all faction have the same ideology, adding that he was trying to unite the party for past two and a half years.

“We are not going to unite just for the election, our goal is bigger than that”, he said, adding that they were uniting for all the oppressed people of Pakistan.

He also regretted over the rising street crimes in Karachi, noting that hundreds of youths have lost their lives in robberies. “It has now become necessary to unite all for the development of the city,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that the promotion of higher education was the need of the hour.

“Medical graduates should spare no effort in the service of humanity. I will try that Karachi Medical and Dental College gets the status of a university. A medical college will also be established in Hyderabad,” the Administrator said this while addressing the eighth convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College here.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Principal KMDC Professor Dr. Nargis Anjum, Vice Chancellors of various universities and other prominent personalities were also present. During the convocation, Sindh Governor distributed degrees and medals to the MBBS and BDS students of Karachi Medical and Dental College and congratulated them. He said that the quality of education has been maintained since its establishment due to which it is considered as one of the best medical colleges of the country.

Tessori asked the students to keep abreast of modern research in the field of medicine, to have constant access to the research and its results at the international level and to continuously improve their professional standards.

“We need doctors who believe in serving humanity in letter and spirit,” he added.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said in his address that treatment is a basic need of human beings and there is a dire need for competent doctors in Pakistan. He said that doctors of Karachi Medical and Dental College have always provided excellent services adding that it is the only medical college in Pakistan under a local body.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that in the 8th convocation of KMDC, more than 500 students were awarded MBBS and BDS degrees. He said that the event is very memorable for the students and their parents. Medical students should serve the people as it is not just a profession but also a great cause.