ISLAMABAD - The federal government has announced on Saturday to maintain the oil products prices for the next fortnight to provide relief to the people in view of harsh weather. In a televised address, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has announced that the government would increase the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The finance minister said, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected OGRA’s summary. In light of winters, the government has decided to retain prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil at Rs171.83 and Rs169, respectively. The government would reduce the petroleum levy on these oil products to reduce the prices, he added. He said these prices will continue till 15th of the next month (January). He said per litre prices of petrol will be Rs214.80 and high speed diesel Rs227.80 per litre. “Govt of Pakistan has decided to keep the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged with effect from 1st January to 15th January 2023 to provide relief to the common man, despite increase in the prices of these products in the international markets,” the finance minister tweeted later. It is worth mentioning here that oil prices have reduced up to Rs30 per litre in the second quarter (October to December) of the ongoing financial year. Petrol price has reduced by Rs22.63 per litre to Rs214.80 per litre from October 2022 till date. Meanwhile, high speed diesel price has also declined by Rs19.63 per litre to Rs228.80 per litre from Rs247.43 per litre. Light diesel oil price has cut by Rs28.28 per litre to Rs197.28 per litre from Rs169 per litre. Similarly, kerosene oil price has decreased by Rs30.19 per litre since October this year to Rs202.02 per litre from Rs171.83 per litre.