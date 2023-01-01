Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Agriculture Department is offering Rs 5000/acre subsidy on cultivation of sunflower in order to promote the crop across the province. According to official sources, Pakistan used to import oil worth Rs 300 billion annually. Promotion of sunflowers is highly important to save expenditure on the import of oil. The department suggested farmers hailing from districts Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Lodhran, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Mianwali, Jhang, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Shiekhupura, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Chinot Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Pakpattan, Okara Sahiwal and Muzaffargarh to complete sowing by January 31. However, the farmers belonging to Northern Punjab including Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Jhelum and Chakwal can cultivate sunflowers by February 15. The department suggested cultivation of recommended seed varieties only. The sources stated that government would provide Rs 15000 subsidy to owners of demonstration plots. For demonstration plots, the farmers could submit applications to the offices concerned.