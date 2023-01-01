Share:

ISLAMABAD-As Pakistani cinema lovers were rejoiced with a wonderful treat – The Legend Of Maula Jatt, they must be waiting for another blockbuster which might be fulfilled next year as the news of making of a feature film on the life of the Sub-continent’s undefeated wrestling champion of 20th century, Gama aka The Great Gama or Rustem-e-Hind have already been circulated. Gama, Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, was born in Amritsar District in the Punjab Province of British India in 1878, is considered one of the greatest wrestlers (pehlwan) of all time. Gama remained an undefeated wrestling champion of India, throughout his career, spanning more than 52 years. After the partition of British India, Gama migrated to Pakistan, where he died in the city of Lahore in 1960. The film on this legendary athlete is written by none other than the prolific playwright of Pakistan Nasir Adeeb, who is also behind the intriguing storyline of the ‘The Legend Of Muala Jatt’. Talking to The Nation, Nasir Adeeb confirmed that he was writing the screenplay of Gama, and said he believed that after Maula Jatt, people will also remember the character of Gama. Revealing more about the film, the writer said, “Gama would be biographical account of wrestler’s life, mostly on his professional years but it will be written fulfilling the format of a commercial feature film by adding elements like romance and interesting aspects of his personal life.”

The producer of the film Shayan Khan Farooqi also confirmed that the story of Gama was in scripting phase by Nasir Adeeb and his team was trying to help the writer as much as it they could. According to him, Gama is actually his childhood inspiration. “I have been working out since very young age, and also fond of boxing wrestling and fighting. If you follow the sports of boxing and wrestling, Gama is the character that you eventually end up reading about. I found it very fascinating. I personally believe in the power of mind, which actually the technique of Gama. He was just an ordinary man in the beginning not like the one who was born with the abilities and privileges of a professional wrestler. He just from his power of mind built him so strong that nobody could defeat him. I wanted to tell my youth that anything is possible with the will of doing it. The language of the film would be Punjabi but according to Nasir Adeeb, Gama would be set in a different environment, the era pre-partition of India when the region was ruled by British Raj. Talking about the violence in the film, as most of his movies have, The Wehshi Jatt writer said, “Unlike my other films, in which characters were challenging the system, Gama is focussed on wrestlers professional life, so there would be a lot of action in the film instead of violence.” Nasir Adeeb has gone through most of the account, available on the life of Gama, and extracted what he needed for his story. I have only chosen the wrestler’s three to four highlighted fights, on which the entire film would be based, he explained. Shayan said they were so particular about the authenticity of the facts that he sat with the writer and narrated the story of Gama by translating it in Urdu from an English book. Whether the Gama’s family had contacted him or if producers called them for any information, Adeeb said, not at all. “Gamma is a universal personality; anyone can make anything on him. At the moment, we have not contacted them, but if they do in future, we will definitely reciprocate”, he clarified. He added that this film nothing is going to be the part of the story, through which even a slightly negative image of the wrestler could be portrayed. What are his expectations from the film, once the script is completed, the writer said, very high but added that it needed an ample amount of budget as the film depicts the period where many crucial incidents like WWI and WWII, and the establishment of Pakistan took place, he added. Nasir Adeeb’s first choice to direct this film is Bilal Lashari while the second option is legendary Hasan Askari. For the role of Gama, Nasir said whoever would do this character; have to work on a muscular and bulky body by gaining a lot of weight.”

The writer further added that in his opinion, if Shayan Khan himself takes the risk of gaining weight, he could also be a good choice do the character of Gama. When asked from Farrooqi, who he has in his mind for the role of Gama, he didn’t specify any name, as his first priority was just to focusing on the story and script of the film.