ISLAMABAD- Huawei Datacom has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, the only non-North American vendor positioned in the Leaders Quadrant. Huawei takes it as a milestone and believes it is yet another testament to the global recognition of Huawei’s full lineup of network offerings. The company’s wide range of solutions include the CloudCampus 3.0 Solution, CloudEngine series switches, AirEngine Wi-Fi Access Points (APs), and iMaster NCE automatic and intelligent network management platform. As an excellent supplier in the global enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure market, Huawei has a host of strengths, including the comprehensive product portfolio, Artificial Intelligence (AI) - and Machine Learning (ML)-enabled network management platform, wireless-first support, and industry-leading “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision”. Huawei has a holistic set of enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure offerings. Featured products and solutions include the end-to-end CloudCampus Solution across LANs, WLANs, and WANs, feature-rich CloudEngine series switches, award-winning AirEngine Wi-Fi APs, and field-proven iMaster NCE automatic and intelligent network management platform. To date, Huawei’s campus network offerings have been widely used by customers in over 170 countries and regions across sectors such as public service, education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and energy, helping them build a solid digital bedrock for their digital transformation journey.