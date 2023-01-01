Share:

BEIJING - The ice and snow festival opened in Beijing with a series of activities launched, Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau said on Saturday. Beijing residents and tourists can enjoy winter games in more than 20 parks, including the Summer Palace, the Beihai Park, and the Olympic Forest Park.

There are ice skating carts, ice slides and ice bikes among others in the rinks, while snow frisbees, snow parks and snow trains will allow parents to have a fun time with their children. Peng Qiang, director of Park Management Office of Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau, said that in addition to the natural ice rinks, there are also artificial rinks built in parks this year. The ice and snow festival in Beijing is expected to last until mid-February, 2023.