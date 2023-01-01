Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad High Court Registrar office on Saturday objected to the appeal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed against the orders to hold local government elections in the federal capital on Saturday (December 31).

The latest reports said that the Registrar office held that some important documents were missing. The appeal came after IHC single bench ordered ECP to hold LG polls in the federal capital.

On Friday, the IHC, while accepting the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for nullification of ECP’s decision of LG polls’ deferral, directed the electoral body to hold the elections as per the schedule.

On December 27, the ECP had cancelled the December 31 schedule to hold the local government elections in the federal capital after a change in the union councils of the capital territory.

However, the high court in its one-page short order, asked the federal government to ensure that “it assists the election commission in holding the local government polls.”

“The Ministry of Interior’s December 19 notification has been declared null and void and so is the December 27 notification of the election commission,” the order added. The election commission had deferred the polls as the federal government increased the number of union councils in the capital without taking the former into confidence. Before reserving the verdict, the court had expressed displeasure over the federal government’s attitude.