ISLAMABAD - Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wants ‘selection’ while the government wants elections in the country. Taking a dig at former prime minister Imran Khan in a statement, the law minister said that all the PTI chief wanted was ‘selection’ but we wanted elections. He underlined the need to consider the requirements of law and transparency while holding elections. While elaborating, he said how millions of Islamabad citizens could be deprived of their right to vote? The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was deliberately trying to make the Election Commission of Pakistan controversial. “The PTI is making the ECP controversial because of its Toshakhana and foreign funding cases,” he added. Tarar was of the view that holding a free, independent and transparent election was the basic requirement of the law and constitution. He said that the courts would be presented a legal stance vis-à-vis ECP’s delay in holding the local government elections in Islamabad. He hit out at the previous government saying that the LG polls were due in 2020 but the PTI did not conduct the elections at that time ‘then why they are making a spectacle now’.