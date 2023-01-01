Share:

SLAMABAD - Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has said that India has virtually turned Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a military garrison where all basic rights of the people have been usurped. Mushaal in a statement in Islamabad said that Kashmir was one of the oldest unresolved disputes pending with the United Nations. She said that Kashmir Institute of International Relations in its letter to the UN Secretary General rightly raised the point that India had been trying to make the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan’s (UNMOGIP) presence in the region controversial.