PARIS-Iran’s top court has ordered the retrial of a third death row inmate sentenced over the nationwide protests that started more than 100 days ago, the judiciary said Saturday.

The Islamic republic has been rocked by demonstrations since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested.

In an updated death toll issued Tuesday, Oslo-based group group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said 476 protesters have been killed so far.

Foreign-based rights groups had reported Sahand Nourmohammad-Zadeh was sentenced to death for tearing down highway railings and setting fire to rubbish bins and tyres. On Saturday, the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website said the 26-year-old had been granted a retrial, without specifying the original verdict.