MULTAN - Federal minister Mian Javed Latif said on Saturday that Imran Khan failed to deliver any productive initiative during his past four years period as he was busy to misguiding public in his gatherings. Talking to a private media channel, the minister claimed that Imran Khan left the country on the brink of bankruptcy. Coalition government was correcting the economic direction of the country, he asserted. He said that Imran led government did not initiate a single development project during four-years in office. All major projects of the country were on the credit of PML-N, he said.