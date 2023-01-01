Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 responded to more than 285,000 emergencies throughout the province during 2022 and shifted 236,440 patients and injured to hospitals. In a yearly performance report issued by Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khatir Ahmad here on Saturday, under referral health ambulance service, a total of 74,000 patients were shifted from hospitals to other institutions on the recommendation of concerned authorities. Similarly, 4,421 people have lost their lives in different emergencies during the same period while 27,132 injured were provided first-aid facilities on the spot. he said the average responding time of the rescue teams was less than seven minutes. During last year, a total of 166,590 cases of medical, 5685 cases of fire eruption, 3591 cases of petty nature of crimes, 772 of drowning incidents, 334 cases of roof collapse, 161 gas cylinder blasts and 8227 cases of other emergencies were reported.