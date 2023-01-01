Share:

The letter refers to the editorial, “Bad air”(19 Dec). The world is facing an environmental catastrophe. Pakistan, ranking 5th among the countries that are worst affected by extreme climate happenings. Seeing the current smog scenario in most of the developed cities of Pakistan, one can imagine how desperate the issue of air pollution has become. Traveling and human transport have a high impact on the atmosphere.

In Pakistan, it is quite common to own old vehicles carrying dilapidated engines along cheap fuels that have been increasing greenhouse emissions. The pollutants found in our air are a threat to life. Air pollution keeps being the reason for over 128,000 deaths in Pakistan. Environmental issue in Pakistan has become a silent public health emergency.

In addition, the burning of plastic creates poisonous chemicals in the atmosphere which are threatening to the planet. They also increase the other leading causes of climate change like water pollution, waste management, and land pollution due to their undegradable behavior. What’s not surprising is that around 3.3 million tonnes of plastic are wasted that end in landfills, unmanaged dumps, or strewn about land and rivers and oceans each year in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ecology and economy have been greatly impacted by the industrial revolution, urbanisation, noise pollution, poor sanitation, ozone layer depletion, pesticide usage, soil erosion, natural disasters, oceans and fisheries, desertification & deforestation, and flooding. One estimate places the country’s average daily cost of environmental deterioration and damage to natural resources at around US$ 1 billion annually. It is high time to fight against lethal air pollution. We need to replace our plastic usage with biodegradable things. The daily jlp check of fuels and cars should be a priority. Usage of vehicles must be less with cheap bus services and Metros. Planning and planting more trees must be a priority. Or else, we’ll see the day of no fresh air.

AFROZ MJ,

Kech.