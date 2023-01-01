Share:

ISLAMABAD - All major economic indicators have once again deteriorated in five months of the current fiscal year. Inflation has recorded decades high in recent months. The CPI recorded at 23.8 percent on Year-over-year (YoY) basis in November 2022 as compared to 26.6 percent in the previous month. On MoM basis, CPI increased to 0.8 percent in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.7 percent in the previous month and an increase of 3.0 percent in November 2021. The average CPI in the first five months of the current fiscal year remained 25.1 percent compared to 9.3 percent during the same period of last year. For Rabi season 2022-23, wheat crop has been sown on an area of 20.77 million acres. The input situation is expected to remain favourable due to incentives announced in Kissan Package 2022 that will boost agriculture productivity. The better input situation is expected to increase crops production in Rabi season. According to IRSA, the irrigation water supply recorded at 6.32 MAF for November 2022 against the last year’s supply of 5.50 MAF, increased by 0.82 MAF. During Jul-Nov FY2023, the agriculture credit disbursement increased by 35.9 percent to Rs 663.9 billion from Rs 488.5 billion compared to corresponding period last year