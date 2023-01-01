Share:

QUETTA - Additional District and Session Court Quetta convicted murder accused Ghanam Rang to life imprisonment and a fine of rupees 200,000. Additional District and Session court Judge Quetta one Shams- ud-din Sarpara directed to preserve the case of the other 3 absconding accused. Sohbat Khan Kakar was killed while others were injured by firing in Nawa Kili village on which the police filed a case against the accused and presented the challan in the court. According to the prosecution, accused Ghanam Rang, a fugitive accused Badrang, Saleem Noorzai, Nazargai and others killed Sohbat Khan in February 2022.