KARACHI-Malir Development Authority (MDA) on Saturday sacked more than 100 employees from their jobs.

As per details, the MDA has sacked employees from the engineering department, public housing, landed department and encroachment cell.

The sacked employees include sub-engineers, clerks and the office in-charge.

Reacting to the MDA decision the PPP MPA Raja Abdur Razaq Baloch said that sacking employees from their jobs in this inflation is cruelty. He said he will raise this issue infront of the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated 16,000 sacked employees on humanitarian grounds. It was decided by the apex court that employees serving in BS-1 to BS-7 will be reinstated to their original positions while BS-08 to BS-17 employees will have to go through a commissioned test in order to maintain the transparency of government organizations.