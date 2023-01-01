Share:

MULTAN - Multan Electric power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 2,52,939 damaged and burn meters during fiscal year 2022-23. The metres which were replaced included 247,538 single-phase, 5,335 three-phase, and 66 MI meters. 18,458 metres were replaced in Multan circle, 13,859 in DG Khan circle, 22,035 in Vehari circle, 79,443 in Bahawalpur circle, 21,174 in Sahiwal circle, 40,541 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 25,676 in Muzaffargarh circle, 18,904 in Bahawalnagar circle and 12,849 single and three-phase, MDI metres were replaced Khanewal cricle during july to November 2022.