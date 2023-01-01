Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiiqui sounded on Sunday the alarm for the incumbent government and threatens to quit coalition if its demand of delimitation of local government constituencies in Karachi and Hyderabad was not accepted before January 15.

While addressing a press conference, MrSiddiqui said, "We heard the news that local government elections were being held on January 15, MQM-P was even ready for LG elections on January 10 as well."

Mr Siddiqui said that the talks with the coalition government regarding local government elections continued and that there was an agreement between the MQM-P and PPP on various issues, and it was done in a constitutional way.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delineate new constituencies before January 15. The court ordered that a meeting be held between the Sindh government and the ECP, added Mr Siddiqui.

Mr Siddiqui said, "We were still saying that the municipal elections were being delayed. MQM-P believed that the elections should be fair and transparent, but the pre-poll rigging has already happened in the municipal elections. We were on the streets to end the pre-poll rigging. MQM-P will pour onto street and protest, and if this situation continues to prevail, the party will decide whether to stay in the government or contest a separate election.

Mr Siddiqui said the constituencies of Karachi and Hyderabad were not corrected in the past. "If the constituencies will not based on population, how can the election be declared transparent", Mr Siddiqui questioned.

Talking about the urban areas in Sindh, Mr Siddiqui said, "If migrants in Sindh s urban areas do not receive justice, tell us where we should go. We cannot stop the workers on this injustice now."

Mr Siddiqui said that without the MQM-P, there will be no elections, and if forced, the people of Karachi may not allow anyone else to contest the elections,

Earlier, the MQM-P delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz, during which the delegation led by MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprising Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and Waseem Akhtar apprised the Prime Minister about their party s grievances and reservations against the Pakistan People s Party (PPP).

According to the sources, the delegation also complained that MQM-P s flags and banners are being removed in Karachi ahead of second phase of Local Government (LC) elections which are due next month.

The MQM-P delegation also raised the issue of unfulfilled promises made by the PPP and urged the Prime Minister to play his role as the guarantor of the accord between PPP and MQM-P.

Earlier in the day, an MQM-P delegation led by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and comprising

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar and other leaders held a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his residence. According to sources, overall political situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting.