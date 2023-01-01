Share:

KARACHI-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an investigation against ‘illegal’ recruitment and promotion in Sindh Assembly.

According to details, the accountability watchdog initiated an investigation against ‘illegal’ recruitment and promotion in Sindh Assembly and sought details from Secretary Sindh Assembly Umar Farooq.

As per a statement, the NAB has sought details from Secretary Sindh Assembly Umar Farooq and his 14 family members.

The watchdog has also sought details of assets possessed by Secretary Sindh Assembly’s family – Wife, two sons and three daughters. The details of close associates of Umar Farooq have also been sought.