The National Security Committee (NSC), presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be held again on Monday to take decisive actions against terrorists.

The NSC will meet tomorrow afternoon at the Prime Minister s House, and it is anticipated that significant decisions will be made regarding the proposals that were discussed in the meeting on Friday. Officials from the military and the civil officials will attend the meeting.

Sources privy to the matter said the NSC meeting will accept a clear directive on the country s economy and security, as well as endorse forceful actions against terrorists. The meeting will also present a new operation plan for the elimination of terrorists.