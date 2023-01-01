Share:

KHYBER - Khalil Khan Afridi was elected president with 13 votes while Umar shinwari received 14 votes and was General secretary in the annual election of Landi Kotal Press Club held on saturday. The election was conducted by a five-member election committee led by rahat shinwari, which included Sahid Khan, Aminul Haq, ashrafuddin, and shahid afridi. people from various walks of life, as well as media representatives from the Jamrud and Landi Kotal press clubs, served as observers. MarDaN: Bakhat Mohammad Yousafzai and shahab akbar were chosen as president and General secretary of the Mardan press Club, respectively, as per the election results released by election Commissioner. Bakhat Mohammad Yousafzai was unopposed for President, and Faqir hussain hoti was unopposed for Joint secretary.