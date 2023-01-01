Share:

KARACHI-At least one person was killed in a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday near Sarjani when an armed motorcycle-rider suspect opened fire indiscriminately. The incident of firing took place near Surjani Football Ground, where an unknown motorcyclist shot and killed a person and managed to escape from the scene, a private TV channel reported. Police sources said 35 years old deceased has been identified as Aamir Khalid Masih, a resident of Lyari, whose dead body was shifted to a hospital. The incident appears to be a personal enmity. Police registered the case and started an investigation into the matter.